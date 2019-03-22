Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,099,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after acquiring an additional 71,557 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,322,000 after acquiring an additional 170,300 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

NYSE:CNC opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. Centene’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

