Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (CPAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC remained flat at $$10.37 during trading on Friday. 251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cementos Pacasmayo has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.