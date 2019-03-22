Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,010,861 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,466% from the previous session’s volume of 195,294 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutic, CLR 131, is in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a Phase 2 clinical study in R/R MM and a range of B-cell malignancies.

