CDW (CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Analysts expect that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. CDW posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $17.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 74.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other CDW news, Director Steven W. Alesio sold 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $1,794,365.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $344,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,052 shares in the company, valued at $62,183,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,577 shares of company stock worth $9,384,699 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 18.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 73.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 149.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

