Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,018 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,992.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,864,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after acquiring an additional 886,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,633,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,907,634,000 after acquiring an additional 815,916 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,063,147. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $191.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $155.06 and a 12-month high of $192.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

