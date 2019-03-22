Cato (CATO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cato (NYSE:CATO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.14%.

NYSE CATO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.16. 1,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,506. The firm has a market cap of $344.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.41. Cato has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

