Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 6,268,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 1,132,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,458,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 185,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,458,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 185,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 1,549,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 99,595 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus bought 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.