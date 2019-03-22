CasinoCoin (CSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 73.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $192,874.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including cfinex and BitFlip.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015152 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,915.00 or 3.69908764 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) is a PoC coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

