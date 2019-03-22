Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,286 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $50,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,839,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.18. 89,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,949. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $138.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $552,292.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

