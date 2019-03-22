Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Position Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 149,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.46. Casa Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 86.77% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASA. Needham & Company LLC lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

