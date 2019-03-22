Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 30,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $372,443.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,003.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,523 shares of company stock worth $1,583,354. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

