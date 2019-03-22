Carmignac Gestion Sells 578,433 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578,433 shares during the period. Newmont Mining accounts for approximately 3.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 1.18% of Newmont Mining worth $217,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Newmont Mining by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Newmont Mining by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont Mining by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Newmont Mining stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In other news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 277,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $122,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,487.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/carmignac-gestion-sells-578433-shares-of-newmont-mining-corp-nem.html.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.