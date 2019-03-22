Carmignac Gestion Sells 348,776 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,799,313 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 348,776 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $113,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,925,000 after acquiring an additional 191,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,925,000 after acquiring an additional 191,025 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 151,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 101,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of AEM opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23, a P/E/G ratio of 99.78 and a beta of -0.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $537.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

