CareDx Inc (CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,375. CareDx has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.21.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 63.64% and a negative net margin of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $1,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,822 shares of company stock worth $5,815,664 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $6,388,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 42,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 58,280 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CareDx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

