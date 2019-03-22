Carbonite (CARB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Carbonite from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CARB opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, insider Cassandra Hudson sold 2,053 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $59,085.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,109 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $58,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,408 shares of company stock worth $2,190,129. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 51,742.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 451,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 450,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Carbonite by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 435,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 435,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,759,000 after acquiring an additional 417,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Carbonite during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,221,000.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

