Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $102.67 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 20.6% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $102,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,520,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,219,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,139,000 after buying an additional 80,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.
VTI stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $151.84.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
