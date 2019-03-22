Capital One Financial Upgrades Oasis Petroleum (OAS) to “Equal Weight”

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

OAS opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,789 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,383,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $71,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,836 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

