Capital Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.
NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $86.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.
