Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $86.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/capital-financial-planning-llc-takes-position-in-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.