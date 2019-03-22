Capital Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 5,755 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $110.57.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
