Capital Bancorp Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 25th (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CBNK) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 25th. Capital Bancorp had issued 2,228,736 shares in its IPO on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $27,859,200 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of CBNK opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,311,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

