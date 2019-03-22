Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Capital Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $11.16 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,311,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,405,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,116,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

