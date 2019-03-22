Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.47 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 297,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $172,404,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,929,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,010,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $999.16 million, a PE ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 0.50.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

