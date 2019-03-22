Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Denali Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.03). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DNLI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $356,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $25,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,596,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,227,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,665,000 after acquiring an additional 741,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

