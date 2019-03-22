Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Biogen (BIIB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We think Biogen’s base business in MS is fairly stable over the next few years even with competition entering. We think that additional proof-of-concept studies for the pipeline are on the horizon in the next 12 months, which are not appreciated by investors. Valuation Summary Our price target for shares of BIIB is $400. We use a probability-adjusted DCF and assume a discount rate of 8%. We model revenues out to 2030.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $416.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.20.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,756. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $224.60 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,061.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Biogen by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 190,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,668,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,078,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,940,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

