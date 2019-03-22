Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Novavax (NVAX) a $1.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $1.00 target price on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

