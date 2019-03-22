CanonChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $558,806.00 (CZR)

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, CanonChain has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. CanonChain has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $558,806.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanonChain token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00374675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.01659556 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00230813 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004922 BTC.

CanonChain Profile

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,785,396 tokens. CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain . The official website for CanonChain is www.canonchain.com

CanonChain Token Trading

CanonChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanonChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanonChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

