Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $7.16 Million Position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82,620 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $223,205.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,011.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

