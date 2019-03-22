Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 462,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,758,000 after purchasing an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,183,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $96.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.0616 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

