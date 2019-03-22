Canada Goose (GOOS) Trading Down 5.8%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.24 and last traded at $48.27. Approximately 2,097,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,640,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $58.45 price target for the company. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.04.

The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.13 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 548.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,772,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,144,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

