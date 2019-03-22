Canaccord Genuity Cuts JPJ Group (JPJ) Price Target to GBX 1,085

JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,085 ($14.18) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JPJ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

LON JPJ opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. JPJ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35.

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

