Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Major Shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P Buys 56,650 Shares

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 56,650 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $734,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abrams Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 29,904 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $357,053.76.

CWH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. 7,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,616. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,602,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 78,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Camping World by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

