Callodine Capital Management LP Takes Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. EQT makes up approximately 1.1% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 78.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 573,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 251,597 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Share Andrew L. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 5,676,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.26 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 1,496 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $28,573.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,679.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 5,331 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $103,261.47. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,670 shares of company stock worth $859,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

