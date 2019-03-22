Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)

Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. PPL makes up about 3.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $282,051.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,714.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,457. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/callodine-capital-management-lp-purchases-new-holdings-in-ppl-corp-ppl.html.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.