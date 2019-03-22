California Water Service Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 555 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 857% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

CWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE CWT opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.40. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $115,720. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

