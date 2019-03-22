California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 295 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of United Therapeutics worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of UTHR opened at $122.99 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.71). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $786,703.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $171,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $373,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,527 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

