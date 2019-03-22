California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.04 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,817 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of People’s United Financial worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 287,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 404,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 290,164 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.49 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $86,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $111,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,219 shares of company stock worth $2,932,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

