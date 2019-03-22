California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,216 Shares of Store Capital Corp (STOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Store Capital by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $34.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

