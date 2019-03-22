California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,635 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 83,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,253,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,697,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 7.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $39,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,635 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-8635-shares-of-taylor-morrison-home-corp-tmhc.html.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.