California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 554.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,664,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,369,000 after buying an additional 9,883,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 74.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,818,000 after buying an additional 460,116 shares during the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 9.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.76 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $94.52.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 314.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

