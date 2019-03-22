California Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 4.1% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 129.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,462 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,120,000. Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 282.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,464,000 after purchasing an additional 946,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,811,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,512,000 after purchasing an additional 813,882 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America set a $195.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of HD stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $207.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “California Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/california-capital-advisors-inc-boosts-stake-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.