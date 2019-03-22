Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $37.55 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

