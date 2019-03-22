Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 314.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $56.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1848 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

