Cadence Minerals (KDNC) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Cadence Minerals PLC (LON:KDNC) fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 213,260,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,363% from the average session volume of 14,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.

About Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. It is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Minerals plc and changed its name to Cadence Minerals Plc in March 2017. Cadence Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

