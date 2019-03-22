BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $39,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 613,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after buying an additional 113,649 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 242,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.32% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In related news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $293,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

