Burton M. Goldfield Sells 7,500 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,036.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $63.65.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.58 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 1,385.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Burton M. Goldfield Sells 7,500 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/burton-m-goldfield-sells-7500-shares-of-trinet-group-inc-tnet-stock.html.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.