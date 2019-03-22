BunnyCoin (BUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One BunnyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. BunnyCoin has a total market capitalization of $207,485.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BunnyCoin has traded down 92.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000462 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BunnyCoin Profile

BUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 103,036,607,564 coins. The official website for BunnyCoin is bunnycoin.org . BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BunnyCoin Coin Trading

BunnyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BunnyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

