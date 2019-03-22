BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Clorox by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $158.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.15.

In other news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

