BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bemis were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bemis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after purchasing an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Bemis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after purchasing an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bemis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,547 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bemis by 4,490.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bemis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMS opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Bemis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

