BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 22,615,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,819,223,000 after buying an additional 336,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,052,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,998,712,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,080,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,458,480,000 after buying an additional 1,043,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,020,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,267,138,000 after buying an additional 2,249,296 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.37.

Shares of NSC opened at $180.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $127.79 and a 12 month high of $186.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

