BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $11.94 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.66.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In related news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 27,120 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,293,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 12,338 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $605,302.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,187.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,409. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

